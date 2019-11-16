UrduPoint.com
UAE Hosts First Tripartite Meeting With Cyprus And Greece

Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The United Arab Emirates today hosted the first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and Greece in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his Counterparts Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus and Nikos Dendias of Greece.

Taking place in Abu Dhabi, the meeting covered the relations between the UAE, Cyprus and Greece and ways to further develop cooperation between the three countries in all aspects.

The Ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey and Iran.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the ministers, highlighting the UAE's keenness to strengthen its relations with Cyprus and Greece and to develop areas of joint cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of these countries.

The Ministers of Cyrus and Greece stressed the significance of this meeting in boosting relations between their countries, expressing determination to enhance cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

The two ministers commended the UAE's influential role in promoting international peace and security and supporting the efforts of the international community to achieve stability and peace in the world.

