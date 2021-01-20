UAE hosts first virtual version of "Big Bad Wolf" book market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) The Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale UAE is organising its first book sale for the UAE, to be held online from January 23rd – 25th on e-commerce platform noon.com.

The Big Bad Wolf Sharjah was launched in 2019 as a joint venture between the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Big Bad Wolf Ventures Sdn. Bhd. This partnership marked the first-of-its-kind regional move by SBA to bring the World’s Biggest Book Sale, popularly known as the ‘Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’ to the middle East and Africa regions.

From novels to fiction, to non-fiction genres on business, art, design, cooking to children’s titles and illustrated books, the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale UAE will allow buyers to browse from a vast collection of more than 250,000 books that is being offered at their finger tips exclusively online on noon.com All titles will be stocked as noon Express items meaning they are fulfilled by noon and shipped across the UAE within 24-hours, delivered directly to customer’s doorsteps.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, SBA, said, "The Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale U.A.E is aligned with our goal to expand Sharjah's 45-year cultural role in nurturing and promoting society’s fondness for books and reading.

Reading is a time-tested intellectual pursuit, and its daily practice will play a key role in equipping younger generations with the required know-how to not only support, but lead the U.A.E’s developmental agenda of building a sustainable knowledge economy."

"The ongoing pandemic has led businesses to rely more on innovative technology-based business solutions to reach their consumers in a safe way. Bookstores, in particular, have witnessed an almost 30 per increase in their online sales in Q4 of 2020. This was an excellent motivation to organise the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale UAE, and we hope that doing so will enable readers access to their favourite authors and books that they haven’t been able to purchase due to the challenges imposed by COVID-19."

"Our vision has always been to cultivate the next generations of readers to ignite their imagination, to stimulate creative thinking, and more importantly, empower the future generation to believe and dream big by pouring through the pages of a book and be inspired," said Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.