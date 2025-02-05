UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the fifth edition of the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference today.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, brought together prominent intellectual and religious leaders from around the world.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak highlighted the significance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Community” in the UAE.

He emphasised that this initiative reflects the country’s commitment to building a socially cohesive and economically sustainable society, one that preserves the UAE’s unique cultural heritage while embracing the diversity of its residents.

“This approach supports ongoing efforts to encourage individuals, families, and institutions to work together for a prosperous and cooperative society,” he stated.

Sheikh Nahyan posed a thought-provoking question, "What can we do to strengthen peace, human dignity, and harmonious coexistence worldwide?" He asserted that the answer lies in balancing two realities:

The diversity of religious and ethnic communities across the globe.

The desire of these communities to uphold their beliefs and traditions while striving for progress.

He emphasised that the UAE achieves this balance through dialogue and mutual understanding, stating, "In the UAE, we live together in peace and harmony despite our cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity. We engage in dialogue, seek to understand one another and respect all individuals. The UAE values cultural diversity and promotes tolerance among its residents, recognising that each person contributes a unique set of skills and experiences to the nation’s development."

He further noted that the conference coincides with the International Day of Human Fraternity, which recognises the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

He also underscored the event’s growing role in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence in the UAE and beyond.