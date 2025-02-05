Open Menu

UAE Hosts Global Tolerance And Human Fraternity Conference In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 09:17 PM

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the fifth edition of the Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference today.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, brought together prominent intellectual and religious leaders from around the world.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak highlighted the significance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Community” in the UAE.

He emphasised that this initiative reflects the country’s commitment to building a socially cohesive and economically sustainable society, one that preserves the UAE’s unique cultural heritage while embracing the diversity of its residents.

“This approach supports ongoing efforts to encourage individuals, families, and institutions to work together for a prosperous and cooperative society,” he stated.

Sheikh Nahyan posed a thought-provoking question, "What can we do to strengthen peace, human dignity, and harmonious coexistence worldwide?" He asserted that the answer lies in balancing two realities:

The diversity of religious and ethnic communities across the globe.

The desire of these communities to uphold their beliefs and traditions while striving for progress.
He emphasised that the UAE achieves this balance through dialogue and mutual understanding, stating, "In the UAE, we live together in peace and harmony despite our cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity. We engage in dialogue, seek to understand one another and respect all individuals. The UAE values cultural diversity and promotes tolerance among its residents, recognising that each person contributes a unique set of skills and experiences to the nation’s development."

He further noted that the conference coincides with the International Day of Human Fraternity, which recognises the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

He also underscored the event’s growing role in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence in the UAE and beyond.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Progress 2019 Muslim Event All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

10 seconds ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

21 seconds ago
 DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partners ..

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..

30 seconds ago
 UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Co ..

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

45 seconds ago
 9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launc ..

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

56 seconds ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

1 minute ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of Palantir Technologies

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

1 minute ago
 ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with C ..

ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

2 minutes ago
 SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to pu ..

SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to publishers at Cairo Internationa ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's Hou ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

2 minutes ago
 Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

Moscow strengthens tourism ties with UAE

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East