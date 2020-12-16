UrduPoint.com
UAE Hosts International Dialogue To Affirm Support For Regional Energy Connectivity

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

UAE hosts international dialogue to affirm support for regional energy connectivity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has hosted a meeting bringing together four energy officials from the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Israel and the United States of America.

The meeting came in support of opportunities to strengthen peace and stability in the region by promoting economic growth in the energy sector and intensifying joint efforts to find solutions to energy challenges.

Moreover, participants discussed practical steps to develop a joint energy strategy that serves the entire region. This meeting followed the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE, Bahrain, US, and Israel last September in efforts to shape a more stable, integrated, and prosperous middle East.

The meeting, which included Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Energy in Bahrain, Dan Brouillette, Secretary of the US Department of Energy, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Minister of Energy in Israel (who attended the meeting virtually) and Ehud Adiri, Director-General of the Ministry of Energy in Israel, supported the joint statement on the establishment of an ambitious vision strategy for the energy sector issued on October 1st, 2020.

The vision brings together the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, National Oil and Gas Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ministry of Energy in the State of Israel, and US Department of Energy.

The participating officials emphasised the importance of reinforcing joint efforts to address regional energy issues by developing energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure; creating innovative and sustainable solutions to fulfill the needs of future generations; and meeting the increasing demand for energy.

Participants underscored that enhancing access to reliable and affordable energy enhances stability in the Middle East and increases economic opportunities in a framework supported by the Abraham Accords. During the meeting, they also discussed regional energy connectivity; ways to expand partnerships in the oil, natural gas, and electricity sectors; and manners of advancing ties to enhance economic growth and energy security.

the importance of knowledge sharing in attracting energy investments to the region and improving political and economic prosperity through innovation in the energy field was highlighted. Participants unanimously agreed that the cooperative approach to research and development, dissemination of advanced technologies, and investment in energy are important catalysts for peace and stability in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

Furthermore, the participants emphasised the importance of the Abraham Accords in opening new horizons for sustainable development and expressed their desire to further development in all fields, including the energy sector.

The meeting reflected the keenness of all parties to leverage the advanced position of the United States and Middle Eastern countries in the energy sector to promote peace and stability across the region, particularly in countries undergoing turmoil.

Participants also affirmed their commitment to building a sustainable future for the region’s people by engaging in partnerships that enhance peace and boost economic, political, and social prosperity.

