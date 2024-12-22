UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) In December, the UAE is witnessing a great deal of sporting momentum with a wide range of international tournaments and events, reinforcing its position on the global sports map and showcasing its organisational readiness and advanced infrastructure as a leading hub for sports investment and tourism.

The events were spread nationwide, with Abu Dhabi kicking off the month by hosting the 16th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. The event attracted a global audience, with millions of viewers tuning in worldwide, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s status as a prominent sports hub.

The Emirate also hosted the 6th ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, the 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, the 2024 UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum, the World Tennis League, the Asian Chess Championship, the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, and the 2024 Al Forsan International Show Jumping Championship.

The sporting agenda continued with major events in other emirates. Sharjah hosted the Sharjah Grand Prix, the final round of the 23rd season of the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship at Khalid Lagoon. 19 top drivers participated in the event creating an exciting atmosphere and promoting the emirate’s tourism.

Additionally, the 6th Sharjah Kalba Arabian Horse Festival organised by the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, featured 242 horses from various stables and clubs across the country.

Dubai also played a major role in hosting several significant events. These included the inaugural Sport Impact Summit (SIS) 2024, with 200 prominent global figures in sports decision-making, the 2024 Dubai Fitness Championship featuring top athletes from around the world, and the Dubai World Obstacle Championship 2024 organised by the Dubai Police, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with the International Obstacle Racing Federation.

The event saw the participation of 1,170 athletes from across the globe. Other events included the Dubai Grand Prix for XCAT Powerboats, the final round of the 2024 world championship, the Artistic Swimming World League, with 15 countries participating, and the Sir Churchill Polo Cup at the Al Habtoor Polo Club, a competition between local and international teams, serving as a preparation for the Dubai Silver Cup.

The month concludes in Dubai with two major events: the Dubai International Sports Conference and the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards 2024, scheduled for 27th December.

On December 29, the First Salam Cycling Race, one of the largest community sports championships, will take place, highlighting Dubai’s natural landmarks and promoting community sports.

The Liwa International Festival (LIWA 2025) in the Al Dhafra region from 13th December to 4th January is another key event. It has become an important winter destination for camping, traditional sports, and motorsport enthusiasts, attracting participants from around the world.

These sporting events boost the UAE's economy by attracting investments in hospitality, transport, and infrastructure, while also increasing tourism as thousands of visitors come to attend the championships and explore the country's diverse attractions.