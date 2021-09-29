UrduPoint.com

UAE Hosts Meeting Of Communications Working Group Of Global Coalition Against Daesh

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE hosts meeting of Communications Working Group of Global Coalition against Daesh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The UAE recently hosted a virtual meeting of the Communications Working Group of the Global Coalition against Daesh which is co-chaired by the UAE, the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on developments related to the efforts of the Communications Working Group in countering Daesh’s extremist and terrorist ideologies, in addition to the latest developments in the coalition's focus on Syria, Iraq, West Africa and Afghanistan.

During the opening speech, Jamal Al-Musharakh, Director of the Policy Planning Department (PPD) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), underscored the need to continue intensifying the efforts of members of the coalition to refute Daesh’s extremist and terrorist ideology, and prevent its resurgence, in light of the positive progress made by the coalition over the past years.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's determination to work with partners in continuing to support the efforts of the international community and combating extremism and terrorism through the promotion of the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and moderation.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Afghanistan Syria Iraq UAE Progress United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: Preside ..

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: President

11 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singin ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manche ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Group-IB Firm Stresses Arrested Founder S ..

Russia's Group-IB Firm Stresses Arrested Founder Sachkov Is Not Guilty

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Ri ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

34 minutes ago
 SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

49 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.