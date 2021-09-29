UAE hosts meeting of Communications Working Group of Global Coalition against Daesh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The UAE recently hosted a virtual meeting of the Communications Working Group of the Global Coalition against Daesh which is co-chaired by the UAE, the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on developments related to the efforts of the Communications Working Group in countering Daesh’s extremist and terrorist ideologies, in addition to the latest developments in the coalition's focus on Syria, Iraq, West Africa and Afghanistan.

During the opening speech, Jamal Al-Musharakh, Director of the Policy Planning Department (PPD) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), underscored the need to continue intensifying the efforts of members of the coalition to refute Daesh’s extremist and terrorist ideology, and prevent its resurgence, in light of the positive progress made by the coalition over the past years.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's determination to work with partners in continuing to support the efforts of the international community and combating extremism and terrorism through the promotion of the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and moderation.