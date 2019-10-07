UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Hosts OIC Health Programme Of Action, Steering Committee On Health Meetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

UAE hosts OIC Health Programme of Action, Steering Committee on Health meetings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) In preparation for the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, which will be headed by the UAE in December, Abu Dhabi hosted the sixth meeting of the Lead Country Coordinators Group for the Implementation of the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action, and the 13th meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health on 7th and 8th October 2019.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Dr. Issa Al Mansouri, Director of the Under-Secretary Office and Director of International Health Relations.

Dr. Al-Rand underlined the importance of both meetings and stated that the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, alongside other health authorities, plays a key role in bolstering the OIC’s strategic policies and plans, most notably, the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action (2014-2023).

"The UAE is sharing with the OIC Member States the efforts exerted to confront health challenges. This stems from the UAE’s belief in the importance of an Islamic consensus," he added.

Al-Rand commended the OIC’s efforts in enhancing the joint efforts in the field of health.

He pointed out that the Meeting of the Lead Country Coordinators Group discussed several reports on the implementation of priority activities for the 2017-2019 period, as well as the consideration of priority activities for the 2019-2021 period.

The six key thematic areas of the Strategic Health Programme of Action Implementation Plan include strengthening of the health system; disease prevention and control; maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition; medicines, vaccines and medical technologies; emergency health response and interventions; and information, research, education, and advocacy.

Al-Rand said, "The 13th meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health reviewed the report of the sixth meeting of the working group on climate change, the implementation of the decisions of the sixth edition of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, the discussion of the final documents of the meeting of the heads of the National Drug Authority in the Member States and the activities of the Consultative Group on the eradication of polio."

The committee also considered the draft working documents for the seventh edition of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers.

Related Topics

Polio Education UAE Abu Dhabi Lead October December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Rahat and Aamer Yamin rock Sindh as Southern Punja ..

48 seconds ago

Kamran Akmal’s 136 leads Central Punjab’s figh ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister launched Ehsaas Saylani Langar Sche ..

14 minutes ago

Nauman’s five-wicket haul puts Northern on top

23 minutes ago

Chittapar road of Kaghan valley damaged in 2005 ea ..

3 minutes ago

21 arrests confirmed as environmental protesters m ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.