UAE hosts OIC Health Programme of Action, Steering Committee on Health meetings

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) In preparation for the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, which will be headed by the UAE in December, Abu Dhabi hosted the sixth meeting of the Lead Country Coordinators Group for the Implementation of the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action, and the 13th meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health on 7th and 8th October 2019.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Dr. Issa Al Mansouri, Director of the Under-Secretary Office and Director of International Health Relations.

Dr. Al-Rand underlined the importance of both meetings and stated that the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, alongside other health authorities, plays a key role in bolstering the OIC’s strategic policies and plans, most notably, the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action (2014-2023).

"The UAE is sharing with the OIC Member States the efforts exerted to confront health challenges. This stems from the UAE’s belief in the importance of an Islamic consensus," he added.

Al-Rand commended the OIC’s efforts in enhancing the joint efforts in the field of health.

He pointed out that the Meeting of the Lead Country Coordinators Group discussed several reports on the implementation of priority activities for the 2017-2019 period, as well as the consideration of priority activities for the 2019-2021 period.

The six key thematic areas of the Strategic Health Programme of Action Implementation Plan include strengthening of the health system; disease prevention and control; maternal, newborn and child health and nutrition; medicines, vaccines and medical technologies; emergency health response and interventions; and information, research, education, and advocacy.

Al-Rand said, "The 13th meeting of the OIC Steering Committee on Health reviewed the report of the sixth meeting of the working group on climate change, the implementation of the decisions of the sixth edition of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, the discussion of the final documents of the meeting of the heads of the National Drug Authority in the Member States and the activities of the Consultative Group on the eradication of polio."

The committee also considered the draft working documents for the seventh edition of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers.