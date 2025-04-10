Open Menu

UAE Hosts Prisoner Exchange Process Between US, Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 04:15 PM

UAE hosts prisoner exchange process between US, Russia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the success of mediation efforts in a prisoner exchange between the United States of America and the Russian Federation. The process saw the exchange of one Russian citizen and one US citizen, and was attended by representatives of the relevant authorities from both countries.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to the governments of the US and the Russian Federation for the confidence placed in the UAE and for designating Abu Dhabi as the location for the prisoner exchange process, which was conducted in coordination between the US and the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, the Ministry stated that choosing Abu Dhabi for the prisoner exchange process reflects the close friendship ties of both countries with the UAE, and emphasised its hopes that these efforts will lead to de-escalating tensions, and enhancing dialogue and understanding, to achieve security and stability both regionally and internationally.

