UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever Initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, is hosting the second annual meeting of the Food Forever Initiative in conjunction with SIAL middle East, the fastest-growing food, beverage, and hospitality event in the region.

Taking place on 9th and 10th December, 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the meeting brings together some of the initiative’s champions and partner organisations to take stock of the progress made so far on supporting the SDG Target 2.5, related to maintaining the genetic diversity of plant and animal food sources by 2020.

The Food Forever Initiative is a global partnership initiated and supported by Crop Trust, an international organisation working to safeguard crop diversity and raising awareness about the urgency of conserving agricultural biodiversity.

On day one, the meeting featured the Food Forever Experience, a unique culinary challenge and experiential tasting which showcased what people might be eating in the future if they embrace more diverse foods.

During the experience, five notable chefs, including Ali Manhdry (Kenya), Manal al-Alem (Jordan), Manjit Singh (India), Aylin Yazıcıoğlu (Turkey), and the first female national chef of the UAE, Khulood Atiq, prepared an interesting selection of delicious dishes using a range of curious ingredients.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mercedes Araoz, Vice President of Peru and Chair of the Food Forever Initiative; and Marie Haga, Executive Director of Crop Trust, also joined the participants in the food-tasting experience.

Following the experience, Dr. Al Zeyoudi and Araoz inaugurated the internal working meeting of the Food Forever Initiative.

During his keynote speech at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "The UAE has long committed to protecting crop and livestock diversity by relying heavily on innovation and modern technologies. Earlier this year, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, approved a series of incentive packages valued at AED1 billion to boost the UAE’s AgTech sector. This complements a wide host of existing government- and private sector-led initiatives."

Araoz said, "A sustainable, nutritious and affordable food system cannot be achieved unless we go back to the building blocks of agriculture – the diversity of our foods – one of the most important global common goods in the world but one which we speak about the least."

Marie Haga, Executive Director of Crop Trust and Food Forever Champion, said, "We are currently facing a lack of biodiversity in our food systems, meaning that the valuable environmental traits found within these untapped varieties go uncared for and eventually face extinction. This not only robs farmers of valuable options for ensuring livelihoods but also eaters of delicious, nutrient-dense foods and flavours. Chefs can be instrumental in bringing biodiversity higher on the international agenda and in the minds and hearts of their consumers."

The meeting saw seasoned experts explore topics such as the challenges and opportunities around safeguarding crop diversity, the future of conservation, the Future 50 Foods Project, and how chefs can be part of the solution.