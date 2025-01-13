UAE Hosts Steering Group Meeting For Emirati-German Energy And Climate Partnership
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The UAE hosted the Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership ninth High-Level Steering Group Meeting in Abu Dhabi with the aim of identifying topics for collaboration and activities to be implemented in the framework of the Partnership during 2025.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025. It was co-chaired by Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, to review the progress made in 2024 and set an outlook for 2025.
Following the meeting, participants marked the 9th Emirati-German Energy Day, held under the theme ‘Enabling Flexibility for Successful Renewable Energy Integration’.
Al Olama said, “This day stands as a testament to a formidable Emirati-German partnership that has made exceptional strides in the energy and climate sphere over the past 9 years. It is certainly one of the Ministry’s most prominent and active partnerships, and a live example of what can be accomplished through outstanding bilateral cooperation. This year’s Energy Day focuses on the key importance of renewable energy and grid systems.”
He added, “As always, our aim is to uphold the ambitions of the UAE Consensus, which guides our collective efforts to transition away from fossil fuels, ensuring a just and equitable shift during this critical decade to achieve net zero by 2050.
We have committed to tripling renewables and doubling efficiency by 2030, emphasising impactful collaboration toward shared sustainability goals.”
Wenzel stated that the Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving the renewable energy transition while promoting economic growth and energy security.
"By driving key areas like power system flexibility, energy efficiency, involving start-ups and accelerating cross-border energy cooperation, we are turning ambition into action and advancing on our shared COP28 commitments," he added.
The session explored the pathways for a successful integration of renewables into grid systems. A line up of experts outlined the challenges facing the incorporation of renewables into power systems and provided solutions on how to tackle these challenges for a smooth transition into cleaner energy sources.
The Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership has been established in January 2017 and expanded on climate issues in October 2022.
The Partnership is an initiative between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with the objective of promoting dialogue between stakeholders from industry and public sector of both countries.
