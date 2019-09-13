UrduPoint.com
UAE Hosts Symbolic National Day Celebration At Beijing Expo 2019

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) BEIJING, 13th September 2019 (WAM) - The National Media Council, NMC, today organised a symbolic National Day celebration at the UAE Pavilion in Beijing Expo 2019 – International Horticultural Exhibition.

Attending the celebration were Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the NMC, Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, YU Jianlong, Secretary-General of China Chamber of International Commerce, CCOIC, and Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion at Beijing Expo 2019.

In his remarks during the ceremony, Al Mansouri said, "The strong friendship and partnership between the UAE and China are built on 35 years of amity and harmony. The historic relations between the two countries are further deepened by mutual visits of the leadership. The visits made to China by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, over the past years, signify the aspirations to enhance bilateral ties."

He added that the famous statement of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, "Give me agriculture and I assure you of civilisation," has been a source of inspiration in developing the agricultural sector in the UAE.

"The Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition is aligned with the goals of the UAE's strategy and approach for greening the desert and developing agriculture. It has enabled us to showcase our efforts to transform the desert into a green oasis, using advanced technology."

Al Mansouri highlighted the importance of the UAE's participation in the exhibition, with the countdown for opening EXPO 2020 Dubai. He extended the invitation to all participants to visit Dubai and enjoy the Expo 2020 which will provide a platform to foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration globally.

The UAE's participation at the Beijing Expo 2019 – International Horticultural Exhibition, is the first of its kind in events of this particular speciality.

Covering an area of 1,850 square metres, 80 percent of which is a garden, the pavilion depicts the development of the agricultural sector in the UAE, shedding light on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and his efforts towards "Greening the Desert".

