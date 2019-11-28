UrduPoint.com
UAE Hot Air Balloon Team Concludes Technical Preparations For Launch Of Saudi Crown Prince’s Balloon In March 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical preparations for launch of Saudi Crown Prince’s balloon in March 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) The UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concluded its technical preparations for the launch of the balloon of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with Italian engineer Paolo Giovanni, in March 2020.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, President of the UAE Hot Air Balloon Team, stated that the launch of the balloon of Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to the pride of the UAE’s youth in Saudi Arabia’s modern achievements, which are the outcomes of his open and modern vision.

Al Mansouri also expressed his confidence in achieving the team’s long-term objective, with support from many experts and technicians who employ the most advanced equipment, adding that the team will travel around the world, including in remote regions.

Prince Mohammed’s balloon will be the first to fly over many countries carrying a message of peace to the entire world, he further added.

Perry Diplin, Technical Director and Supervisor of the Installation of the Balloon’s Engine, said, "The next few days will see the launch of the first engine of its kind in the world, in line of the keenness of the UAE to continue its excellence that began 15 years ago, crowned by the journey over the Kaaba in Makkah and the Holy Mosque of the Prophet."

