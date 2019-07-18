UAE Humanitarian Affairs Mission in Beirut signs agreement to launch art therapy course for cancer patients

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) The UAE Humanitarian and Development Affairs Mission in Beirut, represented by Fahad Al Kaabi, Acting Charge D’Affaires, today signed an agreement with the Barbara Nassar Association to launch an art therapy course for cancer patients, upon a grant from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The signing was attended by Hani Nassar, President of the Association, and is part of the UAE's Year of Tolerance initiatives.

The course will involve 50 cancer patients from Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, including those suffering from dire economic conditions.

The three-month course, which will run from August to October, will involve six-hour weekly workshops on various forms of fine arts, such as drawing, handicrafts and music.