UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages of Amdjarass

AMDJARASS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) The UAE humanitarian team present in Amdjarass, Chad, continued distributing food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the village of Herakaia and its environs, with the follow-up of the UAE's Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid (OCFA).

The UAE humanitarian team in Chad comprises representatives from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation ( (ZHF), the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and the OCFA.

The Emirati humanitarian team continues its mission to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese refugees due to the current conditions that the Republic of Sudan is going through, in addition to the local community, through field visits to a number of villages,

to identify their needs, and distribute food parcels to those in need.

Mohammed Khamis Al Ali, Representative of the ZHF, said that, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, the humanitarian team continues its work in Amdjarass to extend a helping hand to Sudanese refugees and the local community, by intensifying humanitarian efforts and field visits to villages, listening to the needs of the people and striving to provide them.

Al Ali added that the humanitarian team continues its efforts by expanding the scope of the villages in Amdjarass, as well as accelerating the delivery of aid to the people.

