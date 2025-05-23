UAE, Hungary Explore Stronger Ties In Paralympic Sports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The UAE Paralympic Committee and Hungary have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in Paralympic sports during a joint meeting held at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council headquarters.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Fadel Al Hameli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee, and Károly Benes, Ambassador of Hungary to the UAE.
Discussions focused on technical and administrative knowledge exchange, joint training camps, and the development of specialised programmes for People of Determination, paving the way for a formal partnership agreement in the near future.
Al Hameli highlighted the UAE’s growing leadership in supporting and empowering People of Determination, noting that more than 600 athletes compete across eight dedicated clubs, achieving global success in sports such as shooting, powerlifting, and athletics.
The Hungarian delegation shared insights into their sporting expertise, while the UAE side presented the country’s advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that have positioned it as a preferred destination for Paralympic camps and tournaments.
