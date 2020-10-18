UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, has held a discussion with Lilja Dögg Alfreðsdóttir, Iceland’s Minister of education, Science and Culture, to review options in reinforcing cultural and creative relations between the UAE and Iceland.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi reviewed the achievements of the creative sector since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the efforts of all institutions to provide a rich and creative experience through employing modern digital technologies.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth has supported 140 people and companies with AED4.6 million in funding, to help reduce their burdens and ensure the sustainability of the country’s creative environment and cultural production, she added.

She also explained the objectives of a strategy related to cultural and creative industries currently being developed by the ministry, which aims to encourage investment in the sector and open new markets for creative Emirati exports, through a package of initiatives and incentives to be offered to local talents and the nation’s youth.

Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s keenness to exchange expertise and best practices and explore areas of cooperation with Iceland in the creative economy, noting that the two countries agreed to form a joint task force to expand their future cooperation in cultural and creative industries.

"Iceland is currently diversifying its economy by expanding its range of exports and increasing its investment in the tourism sector and creative economy," Alfreðsdóttir said, noting that this approach has created thousands of jobs for students during the summer break.

Iceland also implemented a policy for the movie industry and is currently drafting a comprehensive programme for creative industries, she added.