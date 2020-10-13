UAE, ICRC organise eight regional training course on international humanitarian law for Arab diplomats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The eighth regional training course for Arab diplomats began on Monday, organised by the National Commission for International Humanitarian Law in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Human Rights and International Law, inaugurated the three-day virtual course, noting that it is part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the commission and the ICRC in November 2005 to establish an international humanitarian law training centre for Arab diplomats.

The UAE established a national mechanism to counter violations of international humanitarian law under Federal Decree-Law No. 12 of 2017 related to international crimes punishable nationally, he added.

The UAE is also committed to implementing the provisions of international humanitarian law pursuant to treaties ratified by the country, and aims, through its governmental and non-governmental institutions, to train national personnel to respect these provisions and implement them with the highest levels of professionalism, he noted.

Sophie Barbey, Head of the ICRC Mission in the UAE, stated that dialogue between diplomats on international humanitarian law and the current challenges facing its implementation will help increase respect for its provisions in light of the role of diplomats in international relations.

Several leading experts and specialists will speak at the training course on a range of current topics related to international humanitarian law and the challenges facing its implementation, including the monitoring of military operations, armed groups, conflicts, and terrorism.

They will also speak on international law and humanitarian action, as well as the implementation of international humanitarian law in cities during wars and at the national level, as well as investigating violations and the situation in Arab countries.