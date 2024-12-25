- Home
- Middle East
- UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: DP World Tour ME Dir ..
UAE Ideal Destination For Organising World's Most Prestigious Golf Tournaments: DP World Tour ME Director
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Tom Phillips, Director of the middle East at DP World Tour, who is responsible for the development of the men's professional golf tour across the region, said that the UAE is an ideal destination for organising and hosting the world's most prestigious golf tournaments, most notably the DP World Tour which sees the participation of an elite group of players from around the world.
In statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Phillips said, “As the UAE prepares to host five prestigious international tournaments, including three Rolex Series events, the final qualifying rounds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the 'Team Cup' commencing at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 10 to 12, the successful staging of these major golf events is a testament to the strong and productive collaboration between golf stakeholders and the global tour.
”
The Emirates Golf Club will also host the Hero Dubai Desert Classic from January 16 to 19, 2025.
Phillips pointed out that the 'Team Cup' tournament will be the highlight as it brings together a team from the European continent and a team from Great Britain and Ireland, and is the best opportunity to prepare for the Ryder Cup in New York City, USA.
Addressing audience attendance at DP World Tour events and all golf tournaments across the UAE, Phillips highlighted a significant increase in spectator numbers, encompassing diverse demographics and nationalities.
He highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the Emirates Golf Federation, which, he said, is the cornerstone of the game's growth and expansion at the national level.
Recent Stories
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..
The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..
DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..
'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels
Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles
Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: DP World Tour ME Dir ..1 minute ago
-
DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initiative31 minutes ago
-
Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles1 hour ago
-
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Airport development in ..1 hour ago
-
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 32 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy2 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 20242 hours ago
-
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges4 hours ago
-
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 140 workshops4 hours ago