UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, emphasised that Emirati women enjoy all their rights and are currently in the post-women's empowerment era, thanks to the unwavering support of the UAE's leadership in enabling women to develop their abilities and achieve excellence and success.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that Emirati women are integral to the UAE's Year of Sustainability 2023, as they protect the country's heritage and traditional values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, while also contributing to its economic, cultural, and social development.

He praised the UAE's leadership for their unwavering support for women's rights for over five decades, which has enabled women to reach new heights in leadership and excellence.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

He recognised her significant efforts in empowering and supporting the role of women in the community, resulting in their accomplishments and contributions across all aspects of life.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted that the late Sheikh Zayed also believed in supporting and empowering women, and the current leadership continues to provide them with all necessary means to achieve success and participate effectively in national and global sustainable development.

Finally, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his pride, admiration, and hope for the continued success of Emirati women's journey, thanks to the unwavering support of the UAE's leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the ongoing support of Sheikha Fatima.