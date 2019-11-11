UAE inaugurates new school in Khawkhah, Yemen

KHAWKHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, inaugurated a new school in Khawkhah District, which will serve 800 students.

The ERC will also launch eight other schools in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of academic establishments restored and furnished by the UAE in the Red Sea Coast to 36.

Yesterday, the ERC inaugurated Al Fatah School in Qataba in Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, in the presence of local authorities.

The ERC’s representative in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast stated that it is working rapidly according to a strategic plan, to support the education process in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast.

In a press statement, Ibrahim Ajaash, Director of the Education Office in Khawkhah District, conveyed the appreciation of local students and parents to the UAE, adding that the country, through the ERC, has restored the education sector in Khawkhah and other districts of the Red Sea Coast.

Mohammed Al Aud, Director of Al Fatah School, said that the school was unable to educate students before it was restored and furnished while noting that his school is the third to be repaired by the ERC in Qataba.