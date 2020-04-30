UrduPoint.com
UAE Inaugurates Ramadan Iftar Project In Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

UAE inaugurates Ramadan Iftar project in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

RED SEA COAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The UAE inaugurated, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, its annual charity project that aims to distribute 1,000 daily Iftar meals in the Al Wa'arah Camp in Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The project will benefit 2,000 refugees and poor people on a daily basis in camps in the liberated districts of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, in the governorates of Taiz and Hodeidah.

Hazem Shandhour, Director of Relief Administration at the ERC in the Red Sea Coast, said that the ERC inaugurated the project by distributing 1,000 Iftar meals per day, adding that the number of meals during the Holy Month of Ramadan will total 65,000, and noting that relief teams are exerting significant efforts to reach beneficiaries.

Hamid Al Khazan, Director of the Executive Unit of the Local Council in Hodeidah, stressed the importance of the ERC’s project and thanked the ERC for supporting Hodeidah’s residents through all circumstances.

Khalid Al Ashbat, Chairman of the Organisation Department at the General People's Congress in the Red Sea Coast, praised the efforts of the UAE, through the ERC, to support the residents of the Red Sea Coast.

The Ramadan Iftar project is one of a dozen projects implemented by the ERC that aims to revive the values of the Holy Month of Ramadan, by promoting tolerance and fraternity.

The project’s beneficiaries thanked the ERC for its humanitarian efforts.

