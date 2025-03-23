Open Menu

UAE, India Advance Cultural Collaboration Through High-level Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 04:45 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) In an effort to further deepen cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi co-chaired a high-level delegation meeting with K. Nandini Singla, Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The UAE delegation included Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; Ghanem Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India; and Abdelrahman Al Maeeni, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting focused on the operationalization of the India-UAE Cultural Council, alongside efforts to foster people-to-people connections and enhance collaboration across the arts, education, creative industries, heritage conservation, and youth engagement, as well as other areas.

A key highlight of the meeting was a discussion on the establishment of the India House in the UAE.

The India House concept is envisioned as a cultural hub to showcase India’s rich artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale. Additionally, both sides explored ways to support creative start-ups, business-to-business collaborations, and the formation of thematic sub-committees to oversee cooperation across priority areas.

“The meeting with Nandini Singla and the ICCR delegation served as a symbol of the UAE and India’s shared commitment to developing enhanced cultural and creative partnerships. By expanding cultural exchanges and fostering collaboration across our dynamic art and creative communities, we are ensuring that the enduring ties between our two nations continues to flourish,” Al Kaabi said.

The meeting concluded with both delegations affirming their intent to implement outcome-oriented initiatives in line with the vision set by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Honorable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

