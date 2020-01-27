UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, India Discuss Enhancing Cooperation Relations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 03:15 PM

UAE, India discuss enhancing cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, to discuss ways of promoting bilateral ties between the UAE and India.

Al Bowardi welcomed the Indian Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties in bolstering the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

The two sides explored ways of enhancing cooperation relations between the UAE and India across various fields. They also reviewed issues of mutual interest ad exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, a number senior officers and officials and the delegation accompanying the guest.

