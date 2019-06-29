UAE, India discuss legal framework for bilateral investment protection

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) by Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 29th June, 2019 (WAM) – Continuing the intense interaction between the UAE and India’s new government, the UAE’s Ambassador in New Delhi, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, met Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Discussions between the Ambassador and the Indian minister covered issues such as the legal framework for bilateral investment protection and the need to avoid double taxation between the UAE and India, Dr.

Al Banna told the Emirates news Agency, WAM. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Sitharaman was appointed Finance Minister on 31st May following the formation of a new Indian government after elections to the lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.

In the previous Narendra Modi government, she was Minister for Defence, and prior to that, the Minister for Commerce. In both capacities, she had institutional roles in promoting relations with the UAE.