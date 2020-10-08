UAE, India discuss strategic issues of mutual interest

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has discussed with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, ways to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries During the meeting held today in Dubai, Dr.

Gargash emphasised the strategic and distinguished friendship between the UAE and India and the UAE leadership’s keenness to boost ties in various domains.

Dr. Gargash and Jaishankar exchanged views on a number of international developments and strategic issues of mutual interest.