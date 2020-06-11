UAE, India maintain effective partnership in fighting COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Constructive coordination and cooperation between the UAE and India in the fight against COVID-19 has underscored the strength and depth of the strategic relations that bind the two friendly countries on all fronts.

The global health crisis dominated calls between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein the two leaders discussed various regional and international developments, primarily regarding the global fight against COVID-19 and ways of limiting the virus’ impact on the humanitarian, health, and economic fields.

In this context, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of further strengthening cooperation between the UAE and India with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

In a video call, the two top diplomats covered the global fight against COVID-19 and the exchange of expertise between the two countries, including their use of state-of-the-art technology in the early detection of the virus. They also exchanged condolences over virus-related deaths and stressed the necessity of bolstering joint action in combating the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke highly of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19, hailing India's dispatch of medical teams to the UAE in support of the country's efforts to contain the pandemic. He praised the distinguished role of these teams in the treatment of patients and their participation in the UAE Volunteers campaign.

Joint Emirati-Indian efforts to contain the virus have taken various forms, including repatriation operations, the exchange of scientific and medical expertise, and the delivery of medical aid.

In May, two Indian aircraft left the UAE for India carrying 350 Indian citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with the Indian Consulate in Dubai, has facilitated the evacuation of Indian citizens following the suspension of international inbound and outbound flights from the UAE.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said efforts were being made by the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to facilitate the return of Indian citizens through the UAE’s airports. He also commended measures by UAE health authorities to ensure that departing passengers were free of COVID-19 symptoms prior to departure.

Moreover, the UAE sent an aid plane to India containing seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

In the context of bilateral coordination, India sent a team of medical professionals, specialists, doctors and nurses to the UAE to support the country's fight against COVID-19.

The Government of India also agreed to export hydroxychloroquine to the UAE to be used in treating coronavirus patients.