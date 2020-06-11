UrduPoint.com
UAE, India Maintain Joint Effective Partnership In Fighting COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Constructive coordination and cooperation between the UAE and India in the fight against the coronavirus, COVID-19, has highlighted the strength and depth of the Emirati-Indian strategic relations that bind the two friendly countries in all walks of life.

Evolving developments of the global health crisis dominated large parts of telephone calls made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders took stock of an array of regional and international developments, primarily the global fight against the COVID-19 and ways of containing the fallout of the pandemic on humanitarian, health and economic fields.

In this context, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the strong bonds of cooperation between the UAE and India, with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs for the Government of India.

In a video call, the two top diplomats covered the global fight against COVID-19 and the exchange of expertise between the two countries, including their application of state-of-the-art technology in the early detection of the novel virus. They exchanged condolences over the virus-related deaths and stressed the necessity of bolstering joint action in combatting the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke highly of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19, hailing India's dispatch of medical and nursing teams to the UAE in support of the country's efforts to contain the pandemic. He praised the distinguished role of these teams in the treatment of the patients and their effective participation in the "UAE Volunteers" campaign to stem the fallout of the global pandemic.

The joint Emirati-Indian efforts to contain the virus have taken various forms including repatriation operations, exchange of scientific and medical expertise and delivery of medical aid and supplies.

In May, two Indian aircraft left the UAE for India carrying 350 Indian citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with the Indian Consulate in Dubai, has facilitated the evacuation of Indian citizens following the suspension of international inbound and outbound flights from the UAE.

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, said efforts were being made by the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in facilitating departure procedures of Indian citizens to their homeland through the UAE’s airports. He also commended the health measures taken by the UAE authorities to ensure that departing passengers were free of COVID-19 symptoms before boarding the plane.

The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane containing seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

In the context of bilateral coordination and partnership, India sent a team of medical professionals, specialists, doctors and nurses to the United Arab Emirates to support the country's fight against COVID-19.

The Government of India also agreed to export adequate quantities of hydroxychloroquine to the UAE to be used in treating coronavirus patients.

