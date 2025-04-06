- Home
UAE, India, Sri Lanka Sign Tripartite MoU To Develop Trincomalee As Regional Energy Hub
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 02:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Ministry of Investment, the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Energy have signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, into a strategic energy hub to enhance the country's energy security.
The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Vikram Misri, the Foreign Secretary of India, and K.T.M. Udayanga Hemapala, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Sri Lanka.
The agreement sets a framework for collaboration on a range of infrastructure and energy projects in Trincomalee, including the refurbishment and development of the Trincomalee Tank Farm, bunker fuel supply initiatives, and the possible development of a new refinery project. As part of the implementation of the refinery project, the UAE, India and Sri Lanka have designated their authorised agencies, respectively Abu Dhabi Ports Group PJSC (AD Ports), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). These agencies will establish a Joint Venture Company to oversee project execution. The agreement also includes the construction of a bi-directional petroleum pipeline between India and Sri Lanka, strengthening regional logistics and fuel security.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, said: "This MoU exemplifies the UAE’s commitment to strategic regional partnerships that promote diplomacy, long-term economic resilience and sustainable infrastructure development. Together with our partners in India and Sri Lanka, we aim to unlock the full potential of Trincomalee as a key energy and logistics gateway for South Asia."
Vikram Misri, the Foreign Secretary of India, added: " A significant initiative that imparts a truly strategic character to the India - UAE relationship and is geared towards strengthening their partnership with Sri Lanka "
This agreement underscores the UAE’s broader commitment to working with international partners to enable strategic collaborations that drive resilient, long-term prosperity and development. By contributing to regional infrastructure, energy connectivity and security, the UAE reaffirms its role as a catalyst for impactful partnerships that support economic stability and shared progress across borders.
