UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) Osama Ahmed Al Shafaar, Chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Federal National Council (FNC), today met with the delegation of the Emirati-Indonesian Parliamentary Friendship Committee of Indonesia’s House of Representatives.

The meeting’s participants highlighted the long-standing and strategic relationship between the UAE and Indonesia and the shared commitment of their governments to strengthen their ties since they established diplomatic relations in 1976.

They also discussed ways to enhance their cooperation in areas of common interest, such as the economy, energy, renewable energy and food security, and stressed the value of working together.

The two sides then talked about ways of enhancing their ties to benefit both countries and stressed the need for holding regular meetings and sharing expertise.

The meeting aimed to enhance parliamentary relations and diplomacy between the two sides by signing a cooperation agreement.