UAE, Indonesia discuss cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Nadiem Makarim, Minister for education and Culture of Indonesia, have discussed means to further promote bilateral cooperation in the cultural and creative fields between the UAE and Indonesia.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of communicating with friendly countries in light of these difficult times to exchange experiences and benefit from each other's experiences, and come together to overcome the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis on the countries of the world.

The UAE Minister of Culture briefed her Indonesian counterpart on the precautionary measures taken by the UAE since the start of the current COVID-19 crisis, as well as the efforts of national institutions to ensure the continuity of creative art.

The two sides discussed ways to further develop and enhance cultural partnership between the two countries in the field of creative industries.

The UAE and Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in cultural fields in July 2019 during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Jakarta to discuss cooperation relations between the two countries and the opportunities for their development in various fields.

The UAE and Indonesia also agreed on the importance of prompting the concept of tolerance. In 2015, the two countries issued a joint statement following the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the UAE, during which they highlighted the importance of achieving peace, security and stability in the world.

Indonesia became the first Southeast Asian country to publicly announce participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will provide it the opportunity to access distant regions and continents in a cost- and time-effective way.

Located in Expo 2020’s Opportunity District, Indonesia’s three-storey pavilion will strongly feature the concept of Golden Indonesia 2045 – the country’s ambitious path to become one of the five world economic giants by 2045.