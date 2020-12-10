UrduPoint.com
UAE, Indonesia Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed, with Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Body of the House of Representative of the Republic of Indonesia, Achmad Baidowi, ways of strengthening the overall cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, as well as the importance of reinforcing their parliamentary relations, to fulfil the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples.

The meeting, which was held at the FNC Secretariat-General in Dubai, was attended by FNC members Mohammed Issa, Jameela Ahmed Al Muhairi, Nidhal Al Tunaiji and Obaid Khalfan, along with Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Bidawi and his delegation and highlighted the importance of hosting bilateral visits to strengthen their parliamentary cooperation and exchanging legislative information and expertise, as well as the coordination between the two parliaments in international events and within international organisations, such as the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Member States and the Asian Parliamentary Association.

He also noted the key role of parliaments in promoting civilised dialogue and the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Baidowi thanked Ghobash for the warm welcome, highlighting the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, which has witnessed significant development while exchanging opinions on several issues of mutual concern.

The UAE is witnessing a renaissance and has an advanced infrastructure, he added, noting that Indonesia will participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai with a large pavilion.

