UAE, Indonesia explore boosting cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Defence Minister, on Monday, tackled means of enhancing defence and military cooperation in a way that achieves mutual interests.

During a telephone call, Al Bowardi and Subianto reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, especially the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain its repercussions at all levels.