UAE-Indonesia human trafficking committee holds meeting in Jakarta

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) The second meeting of the Joint UAE-Indonesia Human Trafficking Committee was held yesterday in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Affairs and International Cooperation and Deputy Chairman of the UAE National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, along with Andri Hadi, Director-General for Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the attendance of relevant officials from both countries.

During the meeting, Al Jarman highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and noted that the committee’s meetings are taking place as part of their efforts to reinforce their international cooperation in combatting human trafficking.

Hadi thanked the UAE for supporting Indonesia in acquiring membership to the Human Rights Council from 2020 to 2022.

Both sides stressed the convergence of their anti-human trafficking laws and agreed to reinforce their relevant cooperation, promote awareness campaigns, and implement training courses for law enforcement personnel, judges and prosecutors, in cooperation with United Nations, UN, agencies.

Al Jarman also met with Ghafur Akbar Dharmaputra, Deputy Minister for Women and Children Protection at the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, who praised the UAE's keenness to combat human trafficking.

Both parties stressed the importance of jointly countering human trafficking crimes and supporting victims.

On the sidelines of the committee's meeting, a joint capacity building workshop took place on identifying victims and protecting them from exploitation.

The UAE's delegation then toured several shelters for human trafficking victims.