UAE, Indonesian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations, Development Of Comprehensive Economic Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency Subianto discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, development, investment, and renewable energy, among others. The discussions took place within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries, with both sides underscoring the importance of advancing shared interests, supporting development priorities, and delivering benefits to both peoples.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar.
Both sides reiterated their countries’ condemnation of the attack and expressed their solidarity with Qatar, emphasising that such acts undermine regional security, stability, and prospects for peace.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
The Indonesian President arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today on a working visit, where he was received at the Presidential Airport by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
