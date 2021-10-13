‘UAE Industry 4.0’ will place UAE at centre of global Fourth Industrial Revolution: Officials, industry executives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The newly-announced Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme, known as "UAE Industry 4.0," announced by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) on Wednesday, will help encourage innovations in 4IR technologies, placing the UAE at the heart of the global Fourth Industrial Revolution, according to top officials and industry executives.

The MoIAT signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 12 industrial entities - who will form the Champions 4.0 Network - and the Departments of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman to kick-start the "UAE Industry 4.0."

Commenting on the initiative, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, pointed out that the UAE is a leading country in adopting future legislation and creating an environment that encourages the development of innovative ideas.

"4IR technologies are critical to the sustainable development of the UAE’s economy. We are entering a new era of technological innovation that will transform our knowledge-driven economy forever," he noted.

"From blockchain and artificial intelligence to additive manufacturing and agri-tech, the velocity of change will be unprecedented, and the UAE can be at the heart of this transformation through pioneering programmes like Industry 4.0," Al Marri said.

Launched as part of Projects of the 50 earlier this month, MoIAT explained that the "UAE Industry 4.0" is designed to accelerate the integration of 4IR solutions and applications across the UAE’s industrial sector, enhancing the UAE’s overall industrial competitiveness, driving down costs, increasing productivity and efficiency, enhancing quality, improving safety and creating new jobs.

As a key pillar of the UAE’s Operation 300Bn, which aims to increase the contribution of industry to national GDP to AED300 billion in ten years, "UAE Industry 4.0" aims to increase industrial productivity by 30 percent.

It will do so through a number of core elements, including the establishment of the Champions 4.0 Network, in which leading local and international companies will unite to share best-practice in the deployment of 4IR technologies across the UAE’s industrial sector. Participating entities include the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), EDGE, Honeywell, Unilever, Ericsson, Schneider Electric, Emirates Global Aluminium, Microsoft, CISCO, SAP, AVEVA and Siemens, said the MoIAT.

Talking about the programme, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said it will help further advance the UAE’s food security initiatives.

"The UAE is celebrating 50 years of incredible triumphs, with the UAE Industry 4.0 programme the very latest accomplishment. Looking back over the past five decades, another major national achievement is the leaps and bounds we have made in food security," Almheiri noted.

She continued to say that, "Technology is at the heart of sustainable initiatives in the UAE that include climate controlled greenhouses, aquaculture facilities and vertical farms, all of which conserve our most precious of resources - water. With the adoption of 4IR strategies growing exponentially, we can look forward to an even more productive 50 years of technology-enabled food security initiatives, innovative agriculture, and smart farming."

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market, said the initiative will help further accelerate the UAE’s digital transformation.

"Digital transformation is less a strategic goal for the United Arab Emirates than an economic and social imperative. Industry 4.0 reflects this sense of urgency with a comprehensive plan to adopt, deploy and develop advanced technologies in a range of fields vital to the nation’s economic prospects. We must all work to ensure its success," Al Sayegh said.

Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, said the "UAE Industry 4.0" will help develop pioneering industries and ideas in the UAE.

"Adopting and utilising the technologies associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution is key to not only our nation’s readiness to adapt to a rapidly evolving world but also our ability to take a leading role in shaping the industries and projects that will define it. Industry 4.0 provides fresh impetus to the UAE’s goal to foster pioneering industries and ideas," Al Olama said.

Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said the MoIAT’s latest initiative will help the youth equip with the skills of 4IR technologies.

"The capabilities of the next generation will be the driving force of our nation over the next 50 years. Equipping our youth with the skills of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and cultivating a growth mindset to maximise their potential, is imperative for the sustainable social and economic development of our nation, and Industry 4.0 provides a clear roadmap to help us achieve it," Al Mazrui said.

Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the programme will help unleash unprecedented innovation and socio-economic opportunities offered by 4IR technologies.

"Technology has never before been more widely used, more accessible and more seamlessly integrated than it is today. AI, The internet of Things, big data, robotics, 3D printing, cloud computing, and advanced wireless technologies are connecting the digital, biological and physical worlds in exciting new ways," he pointed out.

"The launch of the Industry 4.0 Programme amplifies the UAE’s commitment to the 4IR and to the era of unprecedented innovation and socio-economic opportunity that it has ushered in," Ghobash said.

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) commented that the "UAE Industry 4.0" will help enhance the existing industries and create new ones.

"Our nation’s leaders have long maintained that any economy that stands still is likely to be overtaken. It’s why there is a coordinated approach to embrace the possibilities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which will enhance existing industries and create entirely new ones, particularly when they are utilised to address food and water security, smart-city development and mobility. Industry 4.0 is a key component of this vital national strategy," ADDED stressed.

Dubai Department of Economic Development said the MoIAT’s initiative will help shape the future of the UAE’s advanced manufacturing and production.

"Through this partnership and in alignment with our aspiration, we seek to contribute in shaping the future of the UAE’s advanced manufacturing and production. We are committed in growing Dubai’s industrial sector through accelerating the adoption of industry 4.0 technologies across the industrial value chain locally, raising its competitiveness and growing its exports globally."

Ajman Department of Economic Development commented that the programme will lead to new wave of industrial innovation and opportunity in the UAE.

"Through integrating data across the operations, enterprise, and product lifecycle layers, Industry 4.0 optimises processes and physical systems to previously unimaginable levels. It offers a programme of investment, training and knowledge-sharing that will help unleash a new wave of industrial innovation and opportunity. This is the time to translate Industry 4.0 concepts and technologies into new value, for our nation and for the markets around us," Ajman DED said.

The partnering industries in the programme pointed out the potential positive impact it can make in the relevant industrial sectors.

Emirates Global Aluminium said the initiative will support the entire manufacturing industry in the UAE. "Transforming our operations and business processes through Industry 4.0 is an important part of maintaining and extending EGA’s global competitiveness as the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer."

The company added, "The championing of Industry 4.0 by the UAE’s visionary leadership, and the rollout of the country-wide Industry 4.0 Programme, will support all manufacturing companies in the UAE to further enhance our progress on this important national journey."

Siemens said the programme will support its strategic priorities. "Whereas Siemens’s four strategic priorities are 1. Customer Impact - We anticipate what our customers need before they even know they need it; 2. Empowered people - Driving progress through empowering our customers, partners and employees; 3. Technology with purpose - Innovative technology has been at the core of Siemens for more than 170 years and it will remain at the core of the future we're building; and 4. Growth mindset - Rather than make yesterday last, we are committed to building tomorrow – by learning and being open to change," the company explained.

Honeywell said the initiative will help both public and private sectors to take advantage of the 4IR revolution. "This ambitious new initiative will help forge new pathways of cooperation between policy-makers and industry, and put both the public and private sectors in a strong position to reap the full benefits of exploring and embracing 4IR solutions across the industrial sector."

ADNOC said the "UAE Industry 4.0" will help find the best talents in public and private sectors. "By necessity, Industry 4.0 demands deep collaboration between the public and private sector and will harness and develop the best talents of both.

"Through this programme the UAE can capture the best 4IR thinking, put it in service of our aggressive sustainability agenda, and drive positive outcomes to the timescales the world needs to see," ADNOC said.

SAP said the initiative will make an overall impact on the industrial sector and digital transformation.

"Fully exploring the potential of technologies like AI and the Internet of Things demands deep technical knowledge, robust, modern infrastructure, an environment that welcomes experimentation, and collaboration between all the players in the ecosystem.

"The blueprint for partnership put forward by MoIAT with Industry 4.0 will help drive the growth of the industrial sector, enable a growing number of 4IR projects, and accelerate digital transformation across the Emirates," SAP said.

Unilever commented that the "UAE Industry 4.0" programme will help enhance the well-being of everyone in the UAE.

"As a sustainable business that believes in the value of transformation and technology to drive growth, we are confident that the adoption of 4IR will bring long-term benefits to the UAE.

"We share the UAE’s ambitions for an increasingly sustainable future that is built on using advanced technology to benefit the environment and enhance the well-being of everyone who lives and works in this young and vibrant nation," Unilever said.

Microsoft said the MoIAT’s initiative will be instrumental in empowering the youth to enable them address even global issues.

"Unleashing the social and economic potential of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies will only happen if the public and private sectors deepen collaboration and cooperation, which, we are delighted to see sits at the heart of the UAE’s Industry 4.0 Programme.

"By seizing its potential, we can work together to address some of the world’s most critical issues such as inequality and climate change to create a better future for the world’s most valuable resource: youth," microsoft said.

Schneider Electric said the "UAE Industry 4.0" will make several positive impacts in industrial sector, including advanced manufacturing growth.

"At Schneider Electric, we’re committed to accelerating digital innovation by turning urgency into action. We’re encouraged to see the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s 4IR program aiming to catalyse industrial decarbonisation and stimulate advanced manufacturing growth," the company said.

Cisco said the MoIAT’s initiative will accelerate the UAE’s transition into a knowledge-driven economy.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution is about bringing people and technology together to change how we live and work. Digital innovation is a great social and economic leveller.

"We commend the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s 4IR programme. It will build upon the UAE’s visionary leadership to create a knowledge-driven economy set for the next 50 years of growth, progress and prosperity," Cisco said.

AVEVA said the "UAE Industry 4.0" will lead to growth across the region.

"Digital acceleration will empower manufacturers with smarter ways of doing business to deliver immense value and impact. By bringing together the greatest minds in government, business and academia, the 4IR programme will serve as a holistic and comprehensive roadmap towards industrial innovation. We welcome today's announcement and look forward to contributing to this important endeavour to drive growth across the region."

Ericsson commented that the MoIAT’s initiative will significantly benefit telecommunication sector.

"At Ericsson, we strongly believe in the important role technology and 5G will play in driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enable a fully connected and digitalized world. This engagement is a testimony to our commitment towards the newly launched Industry 4.0 Programme," the company said.

"We are confident that this programme will significantly benefit the telecommunications sector and aid in the digitalisation of others and we look forward to be part of this exciting journey."

EDGE said the "UAE Industry 4.0" will support the defence sector by many ways.

"The defence sector was one of the earliest adopters of 4IR technologies and we are encouraged to see these solutions now being implemented on a wider scale. The Industry 4.0 Programme will support in the development and manufacture of advanced defence platforms, not only helping to promote long-term stability in the middle East region, but boosting sub-sectors linked to the defence industry and creating high-value, skilled jobs."