UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council discusses future plans

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The newly-established UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council held its first meeting to discuss the challenges, priorities, policies and legislation that serve the direction of the state and contribute to realising the aspirations of the government for the welfare of the Emirati people.

The council also reviewed the housing plans for the coming years and the provision of multiple financing options and solutions at competitive prices to reduce the financial burdens on the beneficiaries.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Council, said that the leadership pays top priority to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and decent, sustainable government housing to improve the living standards of the citizens. He referred to various projects aimed at enhancing public utilities and establishing fully-serviced, integrated housing complexes to meet the requirements of Emirati families.

He stated that the leadership expects the council to serve both the state and its citizens, realising happiness and social stability for Emirati families.

"As Emirati citizens remain the top priority of the government and its sustainable development driving engine for the next 50 years. All stakeholders are required to join forces and mobilise energies to prepare plans that fulfil aspirations of the leadership and Emirati people," he said.

''The council is seeking a public-private partnership to conceptualise a comprehensive strategy that addresses current challenges and set priorities for the next 50 years,'' he added.

On 12th October, 2021, the Federal Cabinet announced the establishment of the new council responsible for the planning and implementing infrastructure and housing projects that cater to housing needs over the following years. The council is mandated to ensure integration and comprehensiveness in planning and implementing infrastructure and housing projects.