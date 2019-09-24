UrduPoint.com
UAE Initiates Fogging Campaign To Control Cholera In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

TAIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) As part of its preventive healthcare efforts to protect and improve the public health of the Yemeni people, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched a fog spraying campaign to control the surge of epidemics, especially cholera, across the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

The drive is being conducted by the ERC in coordination with the Health and Agriculture Office in the Mocha District of the Taiz Governorate, in response to an appeal issued by local health authorities to eradicate mosquito and insect-borne diseases.

Thabit Al Hamli, Director of Agriculture and Population, Mocha District, said a 12-day time plan had been set to cover the towns and villages of the district.

Dr. Amin Al Shazli, Director of Health in the district, said that the campaign is in line with the UAE's efforts to eradicate dengue fever among other diseases.

