UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) The UAE Government has announced the launch of UAE Innovates 2022, one of the world’s largest innovation festivals, which takes place in February and will witness a consolidated effort by government, the private sector and individuals to enhance a widespread culture of innovation in the UAE.

The national event, which runs alongside Expo 2020 Dubai and is led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), is aimed at cultivating a culture of innovation within the public sector and engaging the community to help create future initiatives. UAE Innovates supports the UAE’s objectives for the next 50 years and aims to promote the position of the country as one of the most innovative in the world, through a series of events and a prestigious awards programme.

UAE Innovates 2022 was launched following a meeting involving officials in Federal and local government entities, who discussed ways to develop the national initiative and enhance community participation.

Expo 2020 Dubai will host several activities during the national event. From 11th to 16th February, visitors at the global exhibition will learn about the various innovative initiatives launched within the UAE and featured at the Expo site. Activities will include new programmes, specialised workshops, and interactive sessions that promote the culture of innovation and motivate individuals.

In addition, a number of new innovative initiatives are set to be announced in 2022 by all seven emirates following the launch of the Youth Council for Government Innovation, which aims to coordinate between the local youth councils and the Emirates Youth Council to promote innovation in government.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said, "A culture of innovation is an essential pillar in the UAE’s next 50 years. The UAE Government implements comprehensive strategies and initiatives based on cultivating a culture of innovation and engaging the community in designing and developing transformational projects.

She added, "As outlined in the government’s Principles of the 50, the UAE’s leadership is focused on enhancing human capital, building national capabilities that contribute to building the scientific and technical excellence of the country, and promoting initiatives designed to create the world’s most innovative government."

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "The World Expo has always been a springboard for innovations and it is the ideal platform for Innovation Month events, as it represents a unique opportunity to present and discuss solutions and think about ways to encourage and promote innovation in all fields."

Faraidooni added, "Innovation is a major pillar in all aspects of Expo 2020 Dubai, including what it offers to the visitor experience, pavilions, programmes and events aimed at addressing the greatest challenges facing the world. The events of Innovation Month are a distinguished addition to Expo 2020 Dubai."

In line with MBRCGI’s efforts to support innovative ideas and their application in the government sector, Innovation Month 2022 will also include the launch of the second edition of the UAE Innovates Awards. The awards will recognise and celebrate the most innovative initiatives applied by federal and local government entities over the last 12 months.

The awards feature six main categories and recognise innovations that have contributed to enhancing business continuity, the national economy, education and various other sectors, achieving digital leadership, automation of government procedures, and improving the lives of communities in the UAE. Submissions are judged across a set of criteria, including novelty, replicability, impact, agility, and proactivity.

The submission deadline for the UAE Innovates Awards is 24th January 2022. Projects nominated for the awards will get the chance to be featured in the third edition of the "Innovations from the Nation" report that will be published in the third quarter of 2022.