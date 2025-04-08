UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has established itself as one of the world’s fastest responders to natural disasters and humanitarian crises, developing innovative approaches that have left a lasting humanitarian impact on millions of lives around the world.

From the devastating earthquake in Myanmar to the catastrophic cyclone that hit Libya's Derna, and from the destructive earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, UAE rescue teams have gone beyond emergency response by employing smart and unconventional solutions when traditional methods proved insufficient.

Myanmar

On 31st March, the UAE urgently dispatched its search and rescue team, comprising members of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command, to support efforts in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The team began operations at six sites, working continuously in alternating shifts to accelerate response times and reach as many affected areas as possible in the shortest time.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen its global standing as a leader in humanitarian work by adopting advanced and innovative approaches to rapidly and effectively respond to crises and natural disasters worldwide.

He told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the UAE Search and Rescue Team represents a model of efficient response and deep humanitarian commitment, using the latest technologies in field assessments, damage surveys, search and rescue, and rapid intervention. The team’s success is supported by a high level of preparedness, ongoing training and strong institutional partnerships.

“The UAE does not view disasters as mere emergencies but as opportunities to foster human solidarity and offer a model for international coordination, cooperation and technology-driven responses, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to position the nation as a beacon of humanitarianism and a global hub for effective relief,” he said.

He added, “We at Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority take pride in our role and remain committed to further developing our capabilities and readiness to deliver high-level services that reflect our humanitarian mission both within the UAE and abroad.”

He noted that the UAE’s proven success in previous missions strengthens its reputation as a trusted global contributor to relief efforts, offering aid to affected populations regardless of geographical distance or scale of challenge.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 2

Launched in February 2023, Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 became one of the UAE’s most successful humanitarian missions. It provided support to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Türkiye and lasted over five months.

The operation resulted in the rescue of dozens of people from beneath the rubble and the treatment of 13,463 individuals. It also delivered 15,164 tonnes of humanitarian aid via an air bridge involving 260 flights, which transported 6,912 tonnes of urgent supplies including tents, essential food and medicines. An additional 8,252 tonnes were delivered via four cargo ships carrying relief and reconstruction materials to the affected regions.

Upon the earthquake’s occurrence, the UAE Search and Rescue Team deployed to locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings in Syria and Türkiye, playing a heroic role in saving hundreds of lives amid freezing temperatures.

Derna

The UAE was among the first countries to send urgent relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya in September 2023 following the impact of Cyclone Daniel, which resulted in the loss of dozens of lives, injuries, and widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure.

The UAE team, comprising more than 91 specialists, operated in the city of Derna, locating hundreds of missing persons and recovering numerous bodies and remains.

During operations, the team utilised jet skis, rescue boats, drones and K9 search dogs—proven to be among the most effective tools in locating missing individuals in collapsed structures and rubble.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Ongoing for approximately 518 days, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has delivered continuous humanitarian support to those affected in Gaza.

Among its most innovative initiatives is the airdrop operation “Birds of Goodness”, which has successfully delivered 3,700 tonnes of aid across 53 airdrops as of 21st March. These operations use specially designed GPS-guided containers to ensure accurate and timely delivery to remote or isolated locations within the Gaza Strip.

As of 21st March 2025, the total humanitarian assistance provided under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has surpassed 65,000 tonnes of food, medical and relief supplies, with an estimated value exceeding US$1.2 billion. Aid has been delivered through air, land and sea routes.

This humanitarian approach reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to delivering timely, effective and innovative relief efforts that strengthen its position as a global leader in humanitarian aid and crisis response.