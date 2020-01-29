UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Innovation Month will run on February 1-29, 2020, under the theme "The UAE Innovates in Preparation for the Next 50 Years".

This was announced during a media briefing held by the Organising Committee of the UAE Innovation Month today at the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Governmental Innovation in the presence of local and regional media representatives and delegates of a number of Federal government agencies to introduce the key topics and activities of the month-long event, aimed at celebrating innovation across the nation, with the annual festival focusing on strengthening the country's position as a global hub for innovation.

In line with the announcement of 2020 as the year for preparation for the next 50 years which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the '50 Year Challenge' was as well launched today as part of the UAE Innovation Month in February 2020, with a view to contributing to designing the future and enriching the quality of life in the UAE.

The 50 Year Challenge provides an opportunity for all the people in the UAE, across all Emirates, to come up with innovative and practical solutions that will contribute in building the next 50 years in four areas.

Shatha Alhashmi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Governmental Innovation, said that as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vision of this year's Innovation Month is to make the UAE the most innovative country that is ready for the future - which is the next 50 years.

"The 50-year challenge is a call to all citizens and residents of the UAE to come up with innovative and practical solutions that will contribute in building the next 50 years in four areas - zero accidents, zero carbon emission, zero obesity and zero plastic. We invite everyone, from all backgrounds and age groups, to submit their innovative solutions to contribute in achieving these four objectives. Submissions to provide solutions that support in achieving a zero target by 2071 to any of the four challenges are open through the 'UAE Innovates' website (https://50challenge.uaeinnovates.gov.ae/en) for all UAE nationals and residents," she added.