UAE Intends To Join World Boxing

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 01:47 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The UAE Boxing Federation has announced that it will officially submit a request to join the "World Boxing" after receiving approval from the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports.

The federation's move follows the decision by the Executive board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on MoNDAY to propose the inclusion of boxing on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28), to the 144th Session of the IOC that will take place in Costa Navarino, Greece, this week (19-21 March 2025).

This comes after the temporary recognition of "World Boxing" in February as the organisation responsible for overseeing boxing competitions, replacing the International Boxing Association (IBA), which has been banned by the IOC since 2019.

Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the federation was among the first Arab and Asian federations to support the newly established international body, following the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE, represented by the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports.

He stated, "We have obtained official approvals, and the membership application will be submitted before the end of this week in preparation for joining World Boxing."

World Boxing is an international sports organiSation regulating amateur boxing. Formed on 13 April 2023, it currently consists of 78 member federations.

The organisation was formed in response to ongoing governance and integrity issues facing the International Boxing Association (IBA), which had resulted in its suspension—and later, expulsion—from the IOC.

Boxing competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics were held under the supervision of the IOC after the International Boxing Association lost its recognition in 2023 due to its failure to implement necessary governance and financial reforms.

Al Hammadi added, “The Boxing Federation is always striving to enhance the presence of the UAE in various international sports organisations and to participate in global events, including the Olympic Games, in accordance with the required rankings and standards, to fulfill every athlete’s dream of representing their country with pride.”

