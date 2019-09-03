RED SEA COAST, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The UAE's support for the health sector in Yemen carries on in At Tuhayta (Hodeidah governorate) by providing medical protection against diseases that cause diarrhea, prevalent in remote coastal towns southwest of the district.

The Emirates Red Crescent recently supplied At Tuhayta hospitals and health centres with medicines and vaccines that treat and fight a number of epidemics that cause severe acute watery diarrhea, which authorities say are on the rise, especially among children.

The gesture is in line with the UAE's support of Yemen's emergency response plan to cope with the 'epidemic season', according to ERC officials.

Local officials lauded the UAE's great role in supporting the health sector, among others, in the directorate.