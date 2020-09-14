UAE intensifies humanitarian aid to Sudan to counter effects of floods

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The UAE intensified its relief and humanitarian efforts in Sudan to counter the effects of floods that hit the country and affected some 500,000 Sudanese people, killing over one hundred.

The Emirati humanitarian convoys dispatched to Sudan left a good impression among hundreds of thousands of locals and contributed to easing their daily burdens after the floods destroyed their homes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ordered relevant authorities to dispatch an aircraft to Sudan loaded with 100 tonnes of relief materials from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to help flood victims.

In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed the UAE’s solidarity with Sudan to help it overcome the crisis.

He also presented his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Upon the directives and monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC dispatched a relief aircraft to Sudan to supply the basic needs of those affected by floods in several Sudanese states.

Over 10,000 people in Sudan are benefitting from the support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the humanitarian aid that he ordered to be sent to Sudan to support flood victims.

The Dar Al Ber Society launched an urgent humanitarian campaign to support Sudan and provide for the needs of Sudanese people during the current crisis.