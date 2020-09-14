UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Intensifies Humanitarian Aid To Sudan To Counter Effects Of Floods

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

UAE intensifies humanitarian aid to Sudan to counter effects of floods

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The UAE intensified its relief and humanitarian efforts in Sudan to counter the effects of floods that hit the country and affected some 500,000 Sudanese people, killing over one hundred.

The Emirati humanitarian convoys dispatched to Sudan left a good impression among hundreds of thousands of locals and contributed to easing their daily burdens after the floods destroyed their homes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ordered relevant authorities to dispatch an aircraft to Sudan loaded with 100 tonnes of relief materials from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to help flood victims.

In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed the UAE’s solidarity with Sudan to help it overcome the crisis.

He also presented his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Upon the directives and monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC dispatched a relief aircraft to Sudan to supply the basic needs of those affected by floods in several Sudanese states.

Over 10,000 people in Sudan are benefitting from the support of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the humanitarian aid that he ordered to be sent to Sudan to support flood victims.

The Dar Al Ber Society launched an urgent humanitarian campaign to support Sudan and provide for the needs of Sudanese people during the current crisis.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Flood UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid Sudan From

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

41 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

41 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

14 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

14 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.