UAE Interior Minister, Dutch Minister Of Justice And Security Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has met with Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place at Sheikh Saif's office at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), touched upon several issues of common interest, especially in the security and police fields, ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in these fields, and opportunities for their development.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior; Major-General Salem Ali Mubarak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; Brigadier Mohamed Hamed Dalmouj Aldhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and several MoI officers and the delegation accompanying the visiting Dutch minister.

