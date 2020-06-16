UAE International Investors Council elects new board of directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of the UAE International Investors Council, remotely headed the Council's seventh special general assembly and twenty-fourth board of directors meetings.

The first meeting focused on the election of new board members for the new three-year term. The election took place according to the regulations of the council, which resulted in smooth elections and the inclusion of two national companies into the board of directors: Abu Dhabi Ports and Sharaf Group, bringing to nine the number of private sector companies represented in the board of directors in addition to the membership of "Millennium& Copthorne" Hotels Group middle East and Africa.

The new Board of Director includes the following: Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy, Rashid Saud Al Shamsi, Director of the Commercial Affairs Department - ADNOC, Khalifa Hassan Al Shamsi, CEO of Corporate Governance - Etisalat Group, Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director- Dubai Holding, Abdulaziz Bin Yaqoub Al Serkal, General Manager - Dubai Investment, Saif Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, General Manager - General Authority of Civil Aviation, Khalid Saleh Al Rashdi. Head of Group Government Affairs - Mubadala Investment Company, Mohamed Essa Al Suwaidi, Sr. Vice President of Business & Government Relations- Majid Al Futtaim, Omar Al Muhairi, Vice President for Governmental Affairs – Dubai Ports World, Saif Mohammad Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Group - Abu Dhabi Ports, Salah Sharaf, Executive Director- Sharaf Group, Mr.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director of Relations and International Financial organizations- Ministry of Finance.

Two Vice-Presidents were also elected to represent public and private sectors: Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, First Vice President of UAE International Investors Council, and Rashid Saud Al Shamsi, Second Vice President of the Emirates UAE International Investors Council, in addition to electing Khalifa Hassan Al Shamsi to be the Head of the Executive Committee of the Council. Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori congratulated the new board members.

Jamal Saif Al-Jarwan, Secretary General of the Council congratulated the members and highlighted the measures taken by the Council in the face of the COVID-19. He affirmed the Council's readiness to address all challenges besetting the private sector in a way that ensures business continuity and expansion.

Al Jarwan emphasised that the Council is embarking on a series of initiatives to get geared up for the post COVID-19 era by offering many investment opportunities that will be up for grab soon.

Al Jarwan added: "Under the direction of Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori and his personal follow-up, efforts are devoted to setting an advanced strategic path beyond Coronavirus crisis, based on following the advanced scientific methods in preparing a study to adapt and interact with environmental changes around the world, and compete for acquiring a prominent position among other institutions at the local, regional and international levels"