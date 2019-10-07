UrduPoint.com
UAE, International Jiu-Jitsu Federations Sign Agreement To Host World Championship In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation signed an agreement to host the "World Championship for the Youth, Adults, Masters Men and Women" in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, from 16th to 24th November at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

The agreement was signed by Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and First Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, and Panayiotos Theodoropoulos, President of the International Federation, in the presence of officials from the Emirati, Asian and international federations, at the headquarters of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in Abu Dhabi.

The championship is expected to include adolescents for the first time in Abu Dhabi, confirming the confidence of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation in the city’s capacity to organise major international sporting events.

The championship will not only include competitions for the "Niwaza" category known in the UAE, but also other categories, such as full fighting, mixed display fighting, doubles art shows, and para jiu-jitsu for different age groups.

The registration process for the championship opened on 5th September and will close tomorrow on Tuesday, 8th October, on the championship's website. The number of participants is expected to reach 1,500.

Al Hashemi stressed that Abu Dhabi has always impressed the world in organising professional championships over the past 11 years, becoming the world's jiu-jitsu capital.

Theodoropoulos stressed that Abu Dhabi’s success in organising major events is not new, as it already hosts the annual "Abu Dhabi World Championships for Professionals," and organises the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam of Jiu-Jitsu series in Moscow, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Abu Dhabi and London.

It was, therefore, not surprising that the Executive Office of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation voted unanimously to move its headquarters to Abu Dhabi in 2016 and supported the hosting of the World Championship in November in Abu Dhabi, he added.

