UAE Introduces Robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ Hip Replacement
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Dr. Ali Al Baloushi, President of the Emirates Orthopedic Society, expert in artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery, and Head of Orthocure Medical Center, announced the introduction of the Direct Anterior "Bikini" incision total hip replacement using robotic technology for the first time in the middle East, in the UAE.
Dr. Ali stated that this advanced technique is suitable for most patients requiring hip replacement, except those who are very obese, highly muscular, or have severe congenital hip dislocation, which can make the procedure technically challenging even for experienced surgeons. In such cases, a modified robot-assisted approach can still yield better outcomes.
Dr. Ikram Nizam, consultant orthopedic hip surgeon from Australia and inventor of the Bikini hip replacement approach—approved by official authorities and published in international journals—described it as the latest technique in the field. He noted that specialised centres in Europe have achieved outstanding results with anterior hip replacement surgeries using this method.
The key benefits of the Bikini incision hip replacement include a more aesthetically pleasing scar, reduced post-operative pain and swelling, no muscle or tendon cutting, relatively less blood loss, reduced muscle weakness, early mobilisation (within 3-4 hours), faster recovery, a concealed scar in the groin, lower risk of dislocation, quicker return to driving within weeks, and early resumption of daily activities and work.
Dr. Ikram Nizam explained that the Primary indications for anterior hip surgery include major degenerative arthritis (primary or secondary) and inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, which cause pain, reduced mobility, and loss of function. The procedure can also be performed for post-traumatic hip osteoarthritis.
While this approach is applicable to most patients needing hip replacement, it may be technically difficult in cases of severe obesity, high muscle mass, or complex revision surgeries. In such instances, traditional hip replacement with a conventional incision remains preferable, but robotic assistance can enhance recovery speed and patient satisfaction.
