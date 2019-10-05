UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Investments Constitute 11% Of Total FDI Inflows To Lebanon: UAE Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

UAE investments constitute 11% of total FDI inflows to Lebanon: UAE Envoy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The UAE has maintained its position as a leading investor in Lebanon with its foreign direct investment, FDI, constituting 11 percent of total FDI inflows to Lebanon, according to a top Emirati diplomat.

"The upcoming joint investment forum is a realisation of the vision of the UAE’s leadership for joint Arab action, especially with Lebanon," Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, ahead of the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum.

The Forum will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 7th October, in the presence of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

About 29 percent of the total FDI inflows to Lebanon were from the middle East, of which the FDI from the UAE constituted 32 percent, Al Shamsi said, although figures related to amount of investments were not readily available with him.

According to the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon, IDAL, FDI flows to Lebanon jumped by 14 percent to US$2.88 billion in 2018 compared to $2.52 billion in 2017.

The ambassador said that historically the UAE heavily invested in the real estate and commercial sectors in Lebanon.

"The UAE is also looking to expand investments to other areas, such as energy and free zones because the UAE believes that Emirati investments in Lebanon will increase the confidence of investors from other countries to enter the Lebanese market, which will help Lebanon overcome its current economic conditions," he explained.

During the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $598 million, of which exports from the UAE were to the tune of $343 million and exports from Lebanon were valued at $255 million, Al Shamsi revealed.

In 2018, bilateral trade accounted for $1.045 billion, of which the exports from the UAE made up $588 million and exports from Lebanon amounted to around $457 million, he added.

A Lebanese official quoted different trade figures for 2018 in an interview with WAM on Friday because both countries employed different statistical methods to calculate bilateral trade figures.

Al Shamsi said the second UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum would usher in a new era of investment in Lebanon, with the participation of both the private and public sectors and supported by the Lebanese government.

Held under the auspices of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the forum will have several sessions and workshops that bring UAE investors together with their Lebanese counterparts.

The bilateral relations between the two countries are at their best and the conference in Abu Dhabi reflects the interest of the UAE leadership in Lebanon, the ambassador noted.

He went on to say that the UAE is ready to share its management expertise and the skills of its private sector, including major Emirati companies, to help manage future projects in Lebanon, especially during the upcoming CEDRE [the international conference in support of Lebanon development and reforms].

Commenting on the history of UAE-Lebanon relations, he pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, took the initiative to open the UAE’s second embassy in Beirut (first one was in Egypt), which highlighted the importance of Emirati-Lebanese relations.

The UAE will continue to assist Lebanese institutions and authorities, and support Lebanese security services in their fight against extremism and terrorism, the ambassador emphasised.

Under the directives of its leadership, the UAE is continuing humanitarian development work in Lebanon, especially during the Year of Tolerance, he concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Beirut Lebanon Middle East Chamber October 2017 2018 Market Commerce From Government Industry Share Best Top Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 October 2019

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

11 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

10 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

10 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.