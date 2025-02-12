UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of Latvia, emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between her country and the UAE, highlighting the vast potential for cooperation, particularly in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, and tourism.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, Siliņa noted that Emirati investments in Latvia contribute to economic growth, considering Emirati investors as "ambassadors of security and stability" through their partnerships with the Latvian economy.

She added that economic relations between the UAE and Latvia are growing at a rapid pace, stressing the importance of understanding the UAE’s future vision, especially given Latvia’s position as a member of the European Union, which offers opportunities for close cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Latvian Prime Minister pointed out the shared interests between the UAE and Latvia, as both countries are working to enhance collaboration between the government, the business sector, and the scientific community. She mentioned that some Latvian companies have already established partnerships in the UAE, while Eagle Hills, one of the largest Emirati companies, is investing in Latvia alongside several Emirati entrepreneurs.

Siliņa, who is visiting the UAE for the first time as Prime Minister, praised the World Governments Summit, noting that she was accompanied by a delegation of ministers, private sector representatives, and scientists. This reflects Latvia’s unique identity, which brings together these three components to drive development.

She stated that she had met with Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as well as several private sector representatives, to discuss avenues of cooperation in various fields.

She highlighted significant opportunities in the tourism sector, affirming that Latvia considers Dubai a preferred destination for its citizens, particularly in winter, which paves the way for increased bilateral tourism exchanges.

Regarding technology and artificial intelligence, the Latvian Prime Minister said she had met with Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chairman of the World Governments Summit.