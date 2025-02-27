Open Menu

UAE Investments In Türkiye Exceed $6 Bn In Recent Years

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 01:45 AM

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE and Türkiye have seen a rapid expansion of their economic and investment partnership. Recent years have witnessed UAE investments in Türkiye exceeding $6 billion, complemented by Turkish investments in the UAE surpassing $3 billion.

Burak Dağlıoğlu, President, Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Investopia 2025, which opened in Abu Dhabi today, that bilateral investment flows are expected to grow further, driven by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has strengthened investment exchanges between the two nations.

He emphasised that Turkish companies are keen to inject significant investments into the UAE and expand their global presence by leveraging the UAE’s position as a global trade hub, providing access to Asian and African markets.

Dağlıoğlu added that Türkiye presents compelling investment prospects for UAE investors, leveraging its extensive trade network, including the EU Customs Union and 30 free trade agreements, which provide access to a market exceeding one billion consumers.

He further explained that Türkiye has made substantial investments in its infrastructure, making it one of the most connected countries in the region, pointing out that Istanbul alone provides access to 1.3 billion people, with the counter's GDP approaching US$1.2 trillion.

He stressed the importance of enhancing investment dialogue between the two countries, noting that the future of UAE-Turkish cooperation holds great potential for mutual growth.

He highlighted Investopia’s role as a leading global platform that fosters an ideal environment for discussing bilateral and multilateral investment opportunities.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Istanbul Hub February Market Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

52 seconds ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

1 hour ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

1 hour ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

1 hour ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

1 hour ago
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of th ..

UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

2 hours ago
 First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of ..

First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..

2 hours ago
 Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhab ..

Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..

3 hours ago
 AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School o ..

AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East