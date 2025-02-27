UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE and Türkiye have seen a rapid expansion of their economic and investment partnership. Recent years have witnessed UAE investments in Türkiye exceeding $6 billion, complemented by Turkish investments in the UAE surpassing $3 billion.

Burak Dağlıoğlu, President, Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Investopia 2025, which opened in Abu Dhabi today, that bilateral investment flows are expected to grow further, driven by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has strengthened investment exchanges between the two nations.

He emphasised that Turkish companies are keen to inject significant investments into the UAE and expand their global presence by leveraging the UAE’s position as a global trade hub, providing access to Asian and African markets.

Dağlıoğlu added that Türkiye presents compelling investment prospects for UAE investors, leveraging its extensive trade network, including the EU Customs Union and 30 free trade agreements, which provide access to a market exceeding one billion consumers.

He further explained that Türkiye has made substantial investments in its infrastructure, making it one of the most connected countries in the region, pointing out that Istanbul alone provides access to 1.3 billion people, with the counter's GDP approaching US$1.2 trillion.

He stressed the importance of enhancing investment dialogue between the two countries, noting that the future of UAE-Turkish cooperation holds great potential for mutual growth.

He highlighted Investopia’s role as a leading global platform that fosters an ideal environment for discussing bilateral and multilateral investment opportunities.