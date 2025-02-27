UAE Investments In Türkiye Exceed $6 Bn In Recent Years
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE and Türkiye have seen a rapid expansion of their economic and investment partnership. Recent years have witnessed UAE investments in Türkiye exceeding $6 billion, complemented by Turkish investments in the UAE surpassing $3 billion.
Burak Dağlıoğlu, President, Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Investopia 2025, which opened in Abu Dhabi today, that bilateral investment flows are expected to grow further, driven by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has strengthened investment exchanges between the two nations.
He emphasised that Turkish companies are keen to inject significant investments into the UAE and expand their global presence by leveraging the UAE’s position as a global trade hub, providing access to Asian and African markets.
Dağlıoğlu added that Türkiye presents compelling investment prospects for UAE investors, leveraging its extensive trade network, including the EU Customs Union and 30 free trade agreements, which provide access to a market exceeding one billion consumers.
He further explained that Türkiye has made substantial investments in its infrastructure, making it one of the most connected countries in the region, pointing out that Istanbul alone provides access to 1.3 billion people, with the counter's GDP approaching US$1.2 trillion.
He stressed the importance of enhancing investment dialogue between the two countries, noting that the future of UAE-Turkish cooperation holds great potential for mutual growth.
He highlighted Investopia’s role as a leading global platform that fosters an ideal environment for discussing bilateral and multilateral investment opportunities.
Recent Stories
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years52 seconds ago
-
LuLu Financial Holdings: $19 billion in annual transactions; UAE leading market31 minutes ago
-
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 20251 hour ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days1 hour ago
-
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, Central Asia & Azerba ..1 hour ago
-
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition 20251 hour ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber provide 100 tonnes of ..1 hour ago
-
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zayed; honours winners o ..2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference2 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with distinction from HCT2 hours ago
-
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new economy2 hours ago
-
'UICCA Forum: 25 to 2050' drives actionable solutions for UAE’s net zero transition2 hours ago